Mandate and location of upcoming EU civilian mission in Armenia discussed at MFA

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today members of the EU technical assessment mission.

During the meeting members of the mission presented the results of their meetings and visits held in Armenia so far.



The sides discussed the mandate, locations and other details of the EU monitoring mission to be deployed along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in accordance with the Prague Statement of October 6.

The purpose of the EU monitoring mission will be to support the restoration of security and stability in the region, the confidence building, and the work of the commissions on delimitation and border security.

Highlighting the deployment of the EU monitoring mission, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that its observations and analyses will play an important role in providing objective information on the situation to the EU member states.