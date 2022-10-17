Goals of EU civilian mission discussed at Armenian Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today members of the EU Technical Assessment Mission.



The Minister of Defense welcomed the mission’s visit to Armenia, expressed his readiness to cooperate with and support the mission.



During the meeting, the main goals and objectives of the mission were presented to the Minister of Defense. The interlocutors discussed technical and organizational issues of the mission’s activity.

The EU Council today decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation in the region.

In order to ensure a swift deployment of the EU monitoring capacity, it was decided that the monitoring experts will be temporarily deployed from the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM Georgia). The EUMM is taking operational steps so that its monitoring capacity in Georgia is not impacted.

The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months.