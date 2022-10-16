Armenia refutes Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions.

“Units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions, and the daily dissemination of such misinformation by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is nothing but an attempt to artificially create tension on the border,” Spokesman for tje Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan said in a statement.