Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs Swiss lawmakers on latest Azerbaijani aggression

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the delegation of the Swiss Parliament, comprising member of the Armenian-Swiss friendship group Stefan Müller Altermatt, federal deputy Michel Mater, Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lucas Rosenkrantz and Secretary General of Switzerland-Armenia Friendship Group Sargis Shahinyan.

The Secretary of the Security Council presented the latest aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and its consequences. Grigoryan emphasized that these actions of Azerbaijan are also an attack on Armenia’s democracy.

Stefan Müller Altermatt emphasized that Switzerland is determined to contribute to the development of democratic institutions in Armenia. In this context, he highly appreciated the democratic elections held in Armenia.

The interlocutors also discussed a wide range of issues related to both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the prospects and opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.