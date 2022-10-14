EU Member States to discuss deployment of monitoring mission to Armenia on October 17

Following the request by Armenia, an EU technical assessment mission has today arrived in Yerevan. The task of this mission is to prepare for the deployment of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border later this month, in line with the agreement reached on the 6 October at the quadrilateral meeting between President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, President Macron and President Michel, EU press service informs.

EU Member States will further discuss at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 17 October the proposal of High Representative Josep Borrell to deploy a monitoring mission, which will have as its primary aims contributing to stability and building confidence as well as supporting the work of the border commissions to improve security along the bilateral border.

Russian TASS news agency quotes a high-ranking EU official as saying that about 400 EU monitors will be deployed in Armenia in the first stage.

It was noted that the first observers will be sent to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan from the EU mission in Georgia. “We are taking staff from our mission in Georgia because of the urgency of the issue,” he said.