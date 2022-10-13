PM Pashinyan congratulates conductor Loris Tjeknavorian on 85th birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated conductor, composer Loris Tjeknavorian on 85th birthday. The message reads:

Dear Maestro,

Please accept my warm congratulations on your 85th birthday.

You are indeed one of modern musical artists, who is known for his activities not only in the homeland, but also outside its borders. Your contribution to the development and strengthening of Armenian culture is invaluable.

Your compositions have been performed in different countries of the world: Austria, Great Britain, USA, Canada and elsewhere, enjoying great audience and high evaluation everywhere.

The art-loving society will always remember you also as the initiator of a number of charitable initiatives. The most significant of them was, of course, your initiative “Pilgrimage to Gyumri” following the earthquake, the purpose of which was to restore the cultural life in the destroyed Gyumri and to create a Cultural Academy.

Dear maestro, I wish you good health and endless creative energy.