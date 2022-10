Ukraine’s Nato-led allies have announced deliveries of advanced air defense weapons to Kyiv, the BBC reports.

The weaponry promised by the UK, Canada, France and the Netherlands includes missiles and radars. The US earlier made a similar pledge. One high-tech system from Germany is already in Ukraine.

The pledges come as Ukraine’s allies from 50 countries meet at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Kyiv hailed the summit as “historic.”