Lewandowski saves Barca in thrilling Inter draw

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 13, 2022, 01:16
AFP

Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals to save Barcelona from elimination in the Champions League in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

The Polish forward pulled Xavi Hernandez’s side level at 2-2 in the 82nd minute and then again at 3-3 in stoppage time, after Robin Gosens put the Italians ahead with one minute remaining.

Barcelona’s Champions League fate is no longer in their own hands though and they still face a second consecutive group stage elimination if Inter Milan win at home against eliminated Viktoria Plzen on October 26.

