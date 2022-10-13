EU technical group due in Armenia today – Deputy FM

A technical group from the European Union is expected to arrive in Armenia today, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters after the government sitting.

Details of the deployment of the EU fact-finding mission will be discussed, the Deputy FM said.

Asked about CSTO՛s willingness to send observers to Armenia, Hovhannisyan said: “We are open to all proposals that will help reinforce our security and avoid situations like the one we had in September.”

The agreement on deployment of an EU monitoring mission along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan was reached during the recent meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macon and President of the EU Council Charles Michel in Prague.