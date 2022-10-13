Deeply disturbed by new reports of violence against Armenian POWs – US State Dept

Deeply disturbed by new reports of violence against POWs during Sept 12-14 fighting., US Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“Full and impartial investigation must hold those responsible to account. Oct 4 return by Baku of 17 Armenian POWs was significant and a positive step forward,” the Bureau said.

A new video emerged on social media on Wednesday proving the torture of Armenian prisoners of war and their subsequent killing on. The video has been verified, the location has been established and the POWs have been identified.