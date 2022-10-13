Mother See condemns destruction of 18-19th century Armenian church in Artsakh’s Hadrut region

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has strongly condemned the destruction of the Armenian St. Sargis church in Hadrut region.

The destruction of the 18-19th century church was earlier documented by the Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW). The village was also largely damaged.

The Mother See regrets that Azerbaijan’s encroachments and barbaric actions by Azerbaijan against the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage continues even in the post-war period.

“This policy tends to deepen the atmosphere of hatred and intolerance between nations and does not contribute to the re-establishment of lasting peace in the region,” the Armenian Church said.

The Armenian Apostolic Church calls on the international community and related structures to give a clear assessment of this crime and take practical steps to save the Armenian spiritual and cultural and historical heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan from further elimination.