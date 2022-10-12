Fly Arna launches Tbilisi flights

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, has launched new direct flights between Armenia with Georgia.

The new flights between Zvartnots International Airport and Tbilisi International Airport will run with a frequency of three direct flights a week starting from October 30th, 2022.

“We are glad to add Tbilisi to Fly Arna’s growing network from Yerevan representing the fifth route after Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, Moscow, and Sochi. Georgia is considered a popular destination for leisure and business purposes, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers who would now have the choice to discover this charming city for less. Fly Arna remains committed to providing its customers with an affordable air travel option backed up with value-added services while also contributing to the development of Armenia’s travel and tourism sector” said Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna’s spokesperson.