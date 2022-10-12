PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces opened fire after midnight – Armenia MoD

On October 12, at 00:20, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

The fire of the enemy was suppressed by the retaliatory actions of Armenian units.

N casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

As of now, the situation is relatively stable.

