Armenian Security Council Secretary briefs NATO official on Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Alexander Vinnikov, head of the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia.



At the meeting, the Security Council Secretary presented the large-scale aggression unleashed by the Azerbaijani troops on September 13 and its broad geopolitical context.

Armen Grigoryan emphasized that the Azerbaijani troops should leave the sovereign territory of Armenia and Yerevan continues to work with its international partners within the framework of the above issue.



The interlocutors discussed the Armenia -NATO partnership, as well as outlined the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the democratic reforms of the armed forces.