Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM to participate in CIS summit in Astana PoliticsTop Armenian PM to participate in CIS summit in Astana Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 12, 2022, 18:48 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit on October 13-14. The Prime Minister will take part in the regular session of the CIS Council Heads of State in Astana. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 12, 2022, 18:48 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print