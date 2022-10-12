PoliticsTop

Armenian PM to participate in CIS summit in Astana

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 12, 2022, 18:48
October 12, 2022

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit on October 13-14.

The Prime Minister will take part in the regular session of the CIS Council Heads of State in Astana.

