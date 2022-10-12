Armenian national detained for alleged participation in Crime bridge blast: Law enforcement agencies investigating the case

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has studied the information provided by the Russian Federal Security Service and sent the data to the National Security Service to initiate a criminal case.

The statement comes after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained eight people in connection with Saturday’s explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Its FSB said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian.



“The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia studied the information disseminated today by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and the publications available in various mass media. Given that the publication contained information indicating an apparent crime, the Prosecutor’s Office addressed it to the National Security Service Investigation Department, instructing to solve the issue by initiating criminal proceedings,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it will be consistent in disclosing in full the circumstances of the reports. Additional information will be provided on the results.

Russia says Ukraine was behind the attack. According to the Russian Security Service, the explosives had been hidden in rolls of plastic film and taken on a roundabout route from the Ukrainian port of Odesa – first by sea to Bulgaria, then Georgia, and then driven by lorry overland into Russia via Armenia and Georgia.