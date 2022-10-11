CoE requests detailed report from Azerbaijan regarding the execution of Armenian POWs

The Council of Europe requests a detailed report from Azerbaijan regarding the execution of Armenian prisoners of war, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said in a letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

She stressed that disagreements between Council of Europe member states must be resolved peacefully through negotiations.

“Recent direct contacts between the highest authorities of your country and Armenia were promising and should be continued. The Council of Europe is ready to assist in reconciliation efforts which contribute to achieving a peaceful settlement,” the Secretary General noted.

“We continue to encourage both Armenia and Azerbaijan to step up efforts to resolve all the questions generating tensions, including those raised in your letter, peacefully and through dialogue,” Marija Pejčinović Burić added.

“Considering the alarming and shocking reports received recently, I feel obliged to request from your Ministry detailed and precise information on the measures taken by the Azerbaijani authorities regarding allegations under Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. I refer to recent video footage allegedly depicting extreme violence against Armenian prisoners of war, including extrajudicial killings,” she said.

The Secretary General stressed that the Council of Europe will follow this issue very closely in line with the mandate provided by the European Convention on Human Rights, to ensure full respect of the Organization’s standards.