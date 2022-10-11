Armenian Human Rights Defender briefs French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group on consequences of Azerbaijani attack

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil.

The Defender presented the consequences of the military attack on Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces, referring to the gross and ongoing violations of International Humanitarian Law and human rights.

She presented the cases of torture, inhuman and humiliating treatment of Armenian servicemen, in particular of female servicepersons, by the Azerbaijani armed forces. Grigoryan also presented the closed ad hoc report of the Human Rights Defender’s Office which confirm these facts.

Brice Roquefeuil, in turn, highlighted the importance of the work conducted by the Defender’s Office, and pledged his willingness to continue the cooperation.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia, Anne Louyot, was also present at the meeting.