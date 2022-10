Yerevan to host 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide in December

On December 12-13, 2022, the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide will be held in Yerevan,.

Entitled “Prevention of genocide in the era of new technologies,” the Forum will be dedicated to the issue of the prevention of genocide in the era of new technologies.

It will address the challenges, opportunities and perspectives of utilizing new technologies for the prevention of genocide.