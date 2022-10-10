PM Pashinyan discusses challenges facing Armenia with the Armenian Assembly of America

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the co-chairs of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigoryan and Anthony Barsamyan, the Assembly’s executive director Brian Arduni.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the activities and programs of the Armenian Assembly of America for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the continuous dialogue between the Armenian government and the Armenian organizations of the Diaspora and the consolidation around the pan-Armenian agenda.

Issues related to the regional situation, challenges facing Armenia, Homeland-Diaspora relations and national issues were discussed at the meeting.