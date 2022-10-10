Pashinyan, Blinken emphasize the need for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign territory of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the efforts of the American side aimed at eliminating the consequences of the aggression undertaken by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13-14 and highlighted the consistent steps in that direction. The parties emphasized the need for withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the unconditional maintenance of the ceasefire regime.

The interlocutors referred to the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the President of the Council of Europe and the President of Azerbaijan held in Prague on October 6.

The development of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as the implementation of border demarcation works and ensuring the activities of the EU civilian mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were highlighted.

The security and rights protection of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, the creation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku, and the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan were discussed.

The Prime Minister also shared his impressions from the meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Antony Blinken expressed the willingness of the US to contribute to the negotiation process and peace and stability in the South Caucasus in the future.