PACE to hold debate on “military hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia”

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold a current affairs debate on “Military hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructures.” during the autumnsession.

The issue will be discussed today at 16:00 Strasbourg time.

The autumn session kicked off in Strasbourg today and will continue through October 14. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the session

There will also be addresses by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, as well as the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

The 2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, which honours outstanding human rights defenders, will be awarded in a special ceremony, with the overall winner to be selected from among three shortlisted candidates.