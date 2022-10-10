Nigeria boat accident kills at least 76 fleeing floodwater

At least 76 people have been reported dead after a boat accident in Nigeria’s south-eastern state of Anambra, the BBC reports.

The boat, which was carrying at least 80 people, capsized on Friday in the Ogbaru area in Anambra state.

Most of the victims were women and children, trying to reach safety after their community had been inundated by floodwater.

President Muhammadu Buhari offered his condolences to the families of the victims in the “tragic” accident.

He also ordered a review of safety measures across the country’s water transport system, and said emergency services must do everything to account for those missing.