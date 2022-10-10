Latest Azerbaijani attack happened because the aggressor was not condemned before, Armenian MP tells PACE

The latest Azerbaijani attack on Armenia happened because the aggressor wasn’t condemned before, Armenian MP, head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ruben Rubinyan said at the autumn session of the Assembly.

“My democratic country was recently attacked by its authoritarian neighbor. The attack was completely unprovoked and unjustified. Many civilians were killed, settlements were damaged, civilian infrastructure was damaged,” Rubinyan said at a current affairs debate on “Military hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructures.”

According to Rubinyan, this happened because the aggressor wasn’t condemned before.

“During the previous session I was talking about another Azerbaijani incursion into Armenian territory, which happened in 2021, and I was talking about Armenian prisoners of war still kept in Azerbaijan. They are still kept there. Now, a couple of months later we have new aggression, new occupation, new prisoners of war, some of which were killed, and there is footage of them being executed by Azerbaijanis immediately after being captured. And this happens because they were not condemned before,” the Armenian lawmaker stated.

He stressed that “it’s possible to talk about peace, when your colleague wants to talk about peace. It’s impossible to talk about peace while shooting at you and occupying your territory.”

Rubinyan said he was expected to meet with Samad Seyidov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE on September 15, but he did not go to Paris, because Armenia was attacked by Azerbaijan two days before.

He stressed that the invasion must be condemned, the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn from Armenian territory immediately and Armenian prisoners of war should be released.