Armenian PM discusses regional security issues with French envoys

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Isabelle Dumont, adviser to the French President, and the French Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil.

The Prime Minister emphasized the role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country and welcomed the visit of Mrs. Dumont and Mr. Roquefeuil.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron held in Paris on September 26. The sides exchanged thoughts on the results of the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan.

The development of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the UN Charter and the 1991 declaration of Alma-Ata, as well as the implementation of border demarcation works and ensuring the activities of the EU civil mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were highlighted.

The sides referred to issues of security and protection of rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the creation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku, and the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.