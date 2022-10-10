Armenia has no time for long-term security solutions, Parliament Speaker calls out CSTO failure to respond promptly to Azerbaijani aggression

Azerbaijan’s armed aggression against the Republic of Armenia was one of the key issues at a meeting in Moscow between Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Our visit to Moscow takes place in a difficult period for Armenia. As it is already known, from September 13, Azerbaijan started a new round of aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The armed forces of Azerbaijan intensively shelled not only the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, but also the objects of civilian infrastructures deep into the territory of Armenia, in several directions. It is a sad fact. We have 207 dead and missing,” said Alen Simonyan, calling Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack against the internationally recognized sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia a “dangerous trend” with aggressive goals by Azerbaijan within the CIS.

Referring to the activities of the CSTO, Simonyan noted that it was not able to respond promptly and effectively to the aggression against one of its members. “Armenia does not have time for long-term security solutions,” the Speaker emphasized.

At the same time, Alen Simonyan expressed hope that the proposals developed during the CSTO work will contribute to the de-escalation of the situation and establishment of stability in the region. Issues related to the Armenian diaspora in Russia and the many thousands of citizens of the Russian Federation that have settled in Armenia were discussed.

The parties noted that political dialogue at all levels, particularly between the leaders of our countries, are the guarantee of continuous development of bilateral ties. The key role of parliamentary interaction was emphasized.