PM Pashinyan participates in the informal summit of CIS

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also took part in the event.

The Russian President thanked the leaders of the CIS countries for visiting St. Petersburg and noted that during today’s informal meeting there will be an opportunity to discuss the issues and topics on the agenda of the CIS summit to take place in Astana next week.