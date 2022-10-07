ODHIR shocked by footage showing the execution of Armenian POWs

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is shocked by the video footage apparently showing the execution of Armenian POWs, and calls for an immediate investigation of this and past reported crimes targeting civilians at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

“All parties to any conflict must respect international law,” ODHIR said in a Twitter post.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.