Armenian PM arrives in St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit

On October 7, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation, St. Petersburg, on a working visit.

Today, the Prime Minister will participate in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries.

