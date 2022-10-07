Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM arrives in St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit PoliticsTop Armenian PM arrives in St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 7, 2022, 13:38 Less than a minute On October 7, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation, St. Petersburg, on a working visit. Today, the Prime Minister will participate in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 7, 2022, 13:38 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print