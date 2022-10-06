MEPs show support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani invasion

A group of Members of the European Parliament have expressed solidarity with Armenia amid the Azerbaijani invasion.

“Despite theoretically being in the process of negotiating the final status of Artsakh and delimiting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on September 13 the Azerbaijani army occupied sovereign Armenian territory and its soldiers committed crimes of war,” Spanish MEP Jordi Solé captioned a photo on Twitter.

The MEPs were pictured holding posters reading “We stand with Armenia.”

Tot i estar teòricament en un procés de negociació sobre l'estatus final d'Artsakh i de delimitació de la frontera entre Armènia i l'Azerbaidjan, el 13 de setembre l'exèrcit àzeri va ocupar territori sobirà armeni i els seus soldats van cometre crims de guerra

Estem amb Armenia✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/JoO2gmMXNt — Jordi Solé🎗🇪🇺 (@jordisolef) October 5, 2022

On Tuesday the heightened tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed at the European Parliament, when High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell answered the MEPs’ questions.

Borrell said the occupation of Armenian lands is unacceptable and called for Azerbaijani troops to withdraw.