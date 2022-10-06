French writer Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize in Literature

French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, for what the panel said was an “uncompromising” 40-year body of work exploring “a life marked by great disparities regarding gender, language and class, the BBC reports.

The prestigious accolade is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish kronor.

She said it was “a great honor”.

Professor Carl-Henrik Heldin, chair of the committee, said the 82-year-old’s work was “admirable and enduring.”

He said she used “courage and clinical acuity” to uncover “the contradictions of social experience [and] describe shame, humiliation, jealousy or the inability to see who you are”.