Armenian PM to visit Russia for informal CIS summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Russian Federation on a working visit on October 7. In St. Petersburg, the Prime Minister will participate in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries.

Siranush Ghazanchyan
October 6, 2022, 18:10