Armenian PM to visit Russia for informal CIS summit

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 6, 2022, 18:10
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Russian Federation on a working visit on October 7.

In St. Petersburg, the Prime Minister will participate in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries.

