Armenian PM briefs German Chancellor on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a brief meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz within the framework of the European Political Community Summit held in Prague.

The interlocutors referred to issues related to the development of Armenian-German relations.

The Prime Minister presented details about the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, referred to the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the adequate response of the international community.

In the context of preventing new aggressions, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of introducing international mechanisms for monitoring and controlling the border situation.