Armenian PM attends European Political Community Summit in Prague

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the European Political Community Summit in Prague. The event was attended by leaders of more than four dozen EU member states, as well as leaders of EU partner countries.

The summit was held in the Old Castle of Prague. The leaders of the participating countries were welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala.

Within the framework of the event, Prime Minister Pashinyan also participated in the round-table discussion on the topic of security.

A quadrilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Prague today.

On the same day, a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled.