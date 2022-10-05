Senator Alex Padilla seeks US investigation into Azerbaijan’s war crimes

Senator Alex Padilla has introduced amendments to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which seeks US investigation into Azerbaijan’s war-crimes, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The amendment demands a report on deployment of UAVs and prohibited munitions by Azerbaijan against Armenia.

Senator Padilla seeks investigation into US parts and technology discovered in Turkish Bayraktar drones deployed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

He further demands report on Azerbaijan’s use of white phosphorus, cluster bombs and other prohibited munitions, as on Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to participate in Azerbaijan’s offensive military operation against Artsakh.