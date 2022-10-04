IAEA Director General to visit Armenia

On 4-5 October, 2022, upon the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi will pay a working visit to Armenia.

On October 4, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will be received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

During his visit Director General Grossi will be received by the President of Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Minister of Health.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), the National Center of Oncology after Fanarjyan and will also deliver a lecture for YSU students.