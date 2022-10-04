Greece strongly condemns execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces

Utterly appalled by the horrific reports of the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Facebook post.

“Greece strongly condemns such acts of violence and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account,” the Ministry added.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.