Greece strongly condemns execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 4, 2022, 13:21
Less than a minute

Utterly appalled by the horrific reports of the execution of unarmed Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani forces, the Foreign Ministry of Greece said in a Facebook post.

“Greece strongly condemns such acts of violence and calls for a thorough investigation to ensure perpetrators are held to account,” the Ministry added.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

