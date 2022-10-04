Artsakh’s President offers Ruben Vardanyan to take up State Minister’s post

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has offered բusinessman, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan to take the post of Artsakh’s State Minister.

In a Facebook post, the President said he was one of the first to welcome Vardanyan’s decision to մօվե տօ Artsakh and is ready to grant him broad powers of making decisions and acting.

“One can write a long story about Ruben, touch upon his courageous decisions, devotion to the Motherland and people. However, today is exclusively the time to act and I am waiting for his decision on my offer. I hope we will start our cooperation in the coming weeks. I will inform about more details further on,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“This, for sure, does not mean I do not appreciate the work of acting State Minister Artak Beglaryan, but taking into account the existing challenges, I consider it necessary to unite the entire national potential,” he added.