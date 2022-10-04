Armenia’s Rosa Linn to join Ed Sheeran for North America tour

Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, will join multiple Grammy award-winning star Ed Sheeran for the North America tour.

Rosa is set to open five shows of Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) in North America next year together with Khalid.

The “Mathematics” tour will travel to North America for the first time since Sheeran’s 2018 “Divide Tour” became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

According to a release announcing the North American dates, the recently wrapped UK/European leg of the “Mathematics” tour found Sheeran performing for more than three million people in six months.

Earlier this week, Snap by Rosa Linn surpassed ABBA’s Waterloo to make it to the top five most listened to songs in the history of Eurovision on Spotify,