Armenian PM, IAEA chief discuss work aimed at increasing the safety of Armenian NPP

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the Director General to Armenia and noted that Armenia values ​​the cooperation between the Armenian government and the IAEA, which is essential from the point of view of ensuring Armenia’s energy and nuclear security and developing its capabilities. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that these issues are among the strategic priorities of the Armenian government.

The IAEA Director General also emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear security, both on ongoing and future projects, and expressed his willingness to continue assisting the Armenian government in that direction.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the work aimed at increasing the safety level of the Armenian nuclear power plant, exchanged views on the possibilities of deepening the cooperation between Armenia and the IAEA.