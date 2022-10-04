Armenian PM commends US efforts in ensuring the return of 17 POWs

Prime Mimister Nikol Pashinyan has hailed the US for mediating the return of 17 POWs.

“I highly appreciate the efforts of the United States for assisting to return our 17 POW’s. I hope with joint efforts together with our international partners we will further register progress in resolving both humanitarian issues and establishing peace in the region, PM Pashinyan said in twitter post.

Today, the Azerbaijani side returned 17 Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side with the mediation of the US.