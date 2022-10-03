US “deeply disturbed” by execution of Armenian prisoners, calls for full investigation

The United States is deeply disturbed by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a Twitter post.
“We call for a full and impartial investigation. Those responsible for any atrocities must be held to account,” the Spokesperson said.
Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.
After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.