NATO partners briefed on Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian POWs

Andranik Kocharyan, Head of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs, has written to his colleagues from NATO member states, briefing them on the atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against Armenian servicemen and called for appropriate steps to be taken to condemn such inhuman actions.
Related Articles
Armenian Defense Ministry delegation visits military training institutions in the US
October 3, 2022, 16:34
International community should condemn the use of force by Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Security Council Secretary tells Fox News
October 3, 2022, 15:54
Nobel Prize goes to Sweden’s Svante Paabo for human evolution research
October 3, 2022, 14:51
Does the gas of your Azerbaijani friends count more than the lives of Armenians? French Senator calls on European leaders to take action
October 3, 2022, 13:54
MEPs to discuss deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
October 3, 2022, 12:46
Alternative Investments in Armenia: Yerevan to host two-day financial conference
October 3, 2022, 12:35
Check AlsoClose
-
For the second time, Azerbaijan refuses to release Armenian POWs – PM PashinyanOctober 3, 2022, 11:51