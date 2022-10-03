SocietyTop

NATO partners briefed on Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian POWs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 3, 2022, 15:26
Less than a minute

Andranik Kocharyan, Head of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs, has written to his colleagues from NATO member states, briefing them on the atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against Armenian servicemen and called for appropriate steps to be taken to condemn such inhuman actions.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=199617292432979&set=a.198696469191728
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 3, 2022, 15:26
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button