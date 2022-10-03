Azerbaijan has failed to fulfil its commitment to return Armenian captives by September 30

Azerbaijan has failed to fulfil its commitment to return Armenian captives by October 30, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan says.

On September 27, at the initiative of the US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, a trilateral meeting took place between Armen Grigoryan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiev.

“Based on a tripartite agreement reached during this meeting, Azerbaijan had to release 17 Armenian prisoners of war captured during the September aggression by September 30th. Let me make it clear that, once again, Azerbaijan has not fulfilled its commitments,” Armen Grigoryan says.