Armenian Defense Ministry delegation visits military training institutions in the US

Within the framework of the NATO Military Education Improvement Program (DEEP), he delegation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense visited a number of military training institutions in the United States.



During the working visit to the US, the delegation met with partners at the West Point Military Academy, the US Army War College, the National Defense University and the Ground Forces Headquarters. They talked about admission, integration, academic programs and military training.



The parties emphasized the need to further strengthen the cooperation in the military-educational direction. In this regard, representatives of US educational institutions emphasized that they are ready to cooperate with Armenia in training influential leaders of the defense sector.