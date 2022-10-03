Rep. Pallone strongly condemns the brutal execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani soldiers

US Congressman Frank Pallone has strongly condemned the brutal execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani soldiers.

“These war crimes are not isolated incidents, and are indicative of the Aliyev regime’s murderous campaign in the region. The U.S. and international community must ensure accountability for these heinous acts,” the Congressman said in a Twitter post.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.