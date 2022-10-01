The possibility of increase of Polish Airlines flights to Armenia discussed

On September 23, Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchian had a meeting at the headquarters of Polish Airlines (LOT).

Maciej Wilk,Member of Management Board, Chief Operating Officer), Robert Ludera (Director, Network and Alliances) and Kamil Galicki (Operations Excellence Manager, Network Planning Department) attended the meeting from the Polish side.

Issues related to the flights to Armenia were discussed. The desirability of preservation of the frequency of flights, as well as the possibility of their increase in the near future was emphasized.