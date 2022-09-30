Ukraine requests fast-track Nato membership

Ukrainian President Zelensky has announced that he is requesting fast-track Nato membership after Vladimir Putin announed the regions of Donets, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhiya parts of Russia.

In a Telegram post, he said: “We have already proven our compatibility with Alliance standards. We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to Nato.”

A video of Zelensky’s statement was also posted by the Ukrainian presidency on social media.

Before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never be admitted to Nato, a US-led military alliance.