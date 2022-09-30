Armenia has not refuted reports on supply of Indian weapons: PM Pashinyan declines to provide details about purchase of ammunition

The reports on the supply of Indian weapons to Armenia have not been refuted by the Armenian side, the Prime Minister said without going into detail about the purchase of ammunitions.

“The purchase of ammunition and military equipment is not the topic I would like to discuss publicly,” he said.

“But I would like the public to know that we are taking active steps to expand the framework of our cooperation in the military-technical sphere. We are taking active and intensive steps in that directions, which is not easy,” PM Pashinyan said.

The Economic Times said earlier this week India has signed a significant export order for missiles, rockets and ammunition to Armenia.

According to the source, the government to government route was used to sign a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia earlier this month.

While the value of the contracts has not been revealed, it is estimated that weapons worth over $244 million will be supplied to the country over the coming months.