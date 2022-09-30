New provocations by Azerbaijan not ruled out – PM Pashinyan

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, the stable tension is maintained, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an in interview with Public TV.

“Taking into consideration Azerbaijan’s belligerent and warlike rhetoric, new provocations are not ruled out,” PM Pashinyan said.

He said the Azerbaijani side chose this period to escalate the situation as the world is fully focused on developments around Ukraine.

“It was the case during the 44-day war, when the attention of the international community was focused on Covid-19 and the ensuing problems,” the Prime Minister said.